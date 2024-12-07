Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 1,400 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $44,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,856.0% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $88.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.94 and a 52 week high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.60%.

In other news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,086.50. This represents a 60.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

