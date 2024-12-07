Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 17,527 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,527 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 549.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HPP shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

In other news, CEO Victor J. Coleman bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,202.03. This trade represents a 12.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andy Wattula sold 9,356 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $49,399.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,068 shares in the company, valued at $322,439.04. The trade was a 13.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

