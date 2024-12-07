Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 3,000 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.17% of Thryv worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Thryv by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 3.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 78.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at $143,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thryv from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $15.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.66. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $26.42.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.12). Thryv had a negative return on equity of 42.95% and a negative net margin of 38.87%. The company had revenue of $179.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

