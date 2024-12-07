Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.21% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 191,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 8.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,006,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 38.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Mesa Laboratories from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Insider Activity at Mesa Laboratories

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,499 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $187,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $286,095.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,794.56. The trade was a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $124.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.67. The firm has a market cap of $673.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $83.68 and a one year high of $141.17.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.40%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

