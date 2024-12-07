Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of FMC by 8.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in FMC by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 187,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 108,978 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $56.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day moving average is $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. FMC had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FMC from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FMC from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In related news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $270,245.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,485.83. This trade represents a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

