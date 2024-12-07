Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP raised its position in EZCORP by 169.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 640.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EZPW. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens began coverage on EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

EZCORP Stock Performance

Shares of EZPW opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $667.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.71. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Nicole Swies sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 101,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,608.11. The trade was a 8.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sunil Sajnani sold 34,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $428,403.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,725.64. This represents a 34.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Profile

(Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.