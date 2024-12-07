Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 11,200 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.17% of ProPetro worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,152,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,790,000 after buying an additional 3,491,723 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the second quarter worth about $746,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 25,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PUMP opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $814.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PUMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ProPetro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on ProPetro from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

In other news, CFO David Scott Schorlemer acquired 4,500 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $30,870.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 112,992 shares in the company, valued at $775,125.12. This trade represents a 4.15 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

