Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 13,100 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,959,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,576,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,070,000 after acquiring an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 13,776 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 71,868 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $13.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $744.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is presently 2.57%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

