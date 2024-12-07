Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,600 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of CEVA worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the first quarter worth $423,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CEVA by 8.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 566,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after buying an additional 43,266 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the second quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CEVA by 18.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CEVA. Roth Mkm upped their price target on CEVA from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CEVA from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEVA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

CEVA Trading Up 5.6 %

CEVA stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average is $22.92. The firm has a market cap of $747.79 million, a P/E ratio of -226.07 and a beta of 1.27.

CEVA Profile

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

