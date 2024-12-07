Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,600 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.17% of DXP Enterprises worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $1,741,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 781.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

DXPE opened at $76.98 on Friday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $77.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.82 and its 200 day moving average is $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $472.94 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $106,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 617,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,850,098.07. This trade represents a 0.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher T. Gregory sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,198.60. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on DXP Enterprises from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

