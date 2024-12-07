Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,900 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.17% of HealthStream worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get HealthStream alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSTM. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in HealthStream by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 10.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in HealthStream by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HealthStream by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in HealthStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $980.88 million, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.38. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $33.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $29.07.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded HealthStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of HealthStream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of HealthStream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSTM

HealthStream Profile

(Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.