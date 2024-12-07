Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 200 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 25,002 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 182.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 387,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,551,000 after acquiring an additional 250,021 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at $636,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 18,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $773,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $25,535,279.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,504,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,936,376.06. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $1,978,357.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,643,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,796,514.34. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,171,556 shares of company stock valued at $29,222,475. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 0.2 %

CG stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.69. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 482.76%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

