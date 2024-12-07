Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 2,400 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 49.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 36.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on EGBN shares. StockNews.com raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EGBN opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $883.65 million, a PE ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.09. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.22.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.27. Eagle Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $180.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.14%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

