Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 2,600 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,830 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Hanmi Financial worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 37,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 8.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 192,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 47.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Shares of HAFC opened at $25.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $108.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

