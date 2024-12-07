Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 3,000 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HZO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in MarineMax by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in MarineMax by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MarineMax by 17.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in MarineMax by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax Price Performance

Shares of HZO stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.19. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $708.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. MarineMax had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $563.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

HZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Articles

