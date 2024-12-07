Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 4,600 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 24.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter worth about $197,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $11.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.53 million, a P/E ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 277.63, a current ratio of 277.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $140.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KREF. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

