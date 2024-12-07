Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 97.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 128.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.0% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 135,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,671,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

