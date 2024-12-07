Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 229,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3,505.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 76.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

INN stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $731.82 million, a PE ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 2.05. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $176.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.24 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 1.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is 3,200.00%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

