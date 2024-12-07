Q1 EPS Estimate for Edwards Lifesciences Boosted by Analyst

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EW. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.35.

EW opened at $71.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.76. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $327,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,593.52. This represents a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,647,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,526 shares in the company, valued at $13,084,848.66. The trade was a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,657,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.2% during the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Busey Bank now owns 8,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

