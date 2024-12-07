Q4 Earnings Forecast for Eversource Energy Issued By KeyCorp

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Eversource Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Eversource Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.56 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ES. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.15.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $59.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.08, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.09 and a 52-week high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.03.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -182.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 518.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 480,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,683,000 after purchasing an additional 402,574 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 32.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

