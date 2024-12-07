Q4 Earnings Forecast for Nokia Oyj Issued By Zacks Research

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Nokia Oyj in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Nokia Oyj’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

NOK has been the topic of several other reports. Danske raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.36 to $4.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.56.

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 39,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 20,849 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 38.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 42.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 53,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.