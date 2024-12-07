Q4 EPS Estimates for Stantec Cut by National Bank Financial

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Stantec in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

STN has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Stantec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $86.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Stantec has a 52 week low of $74.62 and a 52 week high of $88.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stantec

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Stantec by 121.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,802,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,475 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Stantec by 54.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,453,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,897,000 after buying an additional 513,269 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Stantec by 86.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 913,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,897,000 after buying an additional 422,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,176,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,177,000 after buying an additional 415,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 378,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,405,000 after acquiring an additional 251,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.