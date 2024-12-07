Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,238,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,169 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.54% of Qiagen worth $55,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 806.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Qiagen by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 396.6% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $39.03 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.33, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.35.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

