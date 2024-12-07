Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 2,601 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Arvinas by 29.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 16.3% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $25.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.82. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $53.08.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 196.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARVN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Arvinas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

