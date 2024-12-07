Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 48.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Synaptics by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,259,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,053,000 after acquiring an additional 193,182 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,027,000 after buying an additional 31,643 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 15,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 814,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,875,000 after buying an additional 809,712 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,804,000 after buying an additional 31,565 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYNA. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Synaptics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Synaptics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Synaptics from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $218,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,600. The trade was a 5.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synaptics Stock Performance

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.45. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.83 and a 12 month high of $121.37.

About Synaptics

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.