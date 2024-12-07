Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $85,000 Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of LYG opened at $2.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

