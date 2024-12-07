Redeia Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Rating Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Redeia Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, BNP Paribas raised Redeia Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.
Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic).
