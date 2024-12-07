Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $216.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.41 and a 52 week high of $220.58.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Republic Services from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,065,011.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,906.36. This trade represents a 44.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

