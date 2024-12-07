Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for PPTA FY2024 Earnings

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Perpetua Resources in a report released on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perpetua Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Perpetua Resources’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PPTA. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Perpetua Resources from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Perpetua Resources from $13.25 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

PPTA stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $858.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 0.22. Perpetua Resources has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.96.

In other news, insider Alan Douglas Haslam sold 40,000 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $402,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,299.97. The trade was a 37.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Perpetua Resources by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

