Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SPRY FY2024 Earnings

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.76) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.42). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SPRY. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SPRY opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,500,000 after purchasing an additional 779,969 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $8,603,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 99,986 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 691,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after acquiring an additional 45,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,584,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Justin Chakma sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $711,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,687.40. This trade represents a 26.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,082,592.07. This trade represents a 6.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,115,786 shares of company stock valued at $17,683,286. 40.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.