Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CNI FY2024 Earnings

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $5.21 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.37. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.31 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.67 to $126.29 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Veritas raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.86.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $106.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $105.28 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.24.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 31.65%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.6108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 738.7% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $34,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.