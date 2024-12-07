ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $241.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.05 and a 52-week high of $260.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.30 and a 200 day moving average of $226.46.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 28.08%.

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.65, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,951,201.70. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,777.28. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,408 shares of company stock worth $16,409,632. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on ResMed from $251.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ResMed from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W raised shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.70.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

