Reviewing FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO) and Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE)

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FullNet Communications and Charge Enterprises”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FullNet Communications N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -12.36 Charge Enterprises $641.37 million 0.28 -$30.35 million ($0.20) -4.25

FullNet Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Charge Enterprises. FullNet Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Charge Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FullNet Communications and Charge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FullNet Communications N/A N/A N/A Charge Enterprises -5.76% -136.79% -20.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Summary

4.2% of FullNet Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Charge Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of FullNet Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Charge Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

FullNet Communications beats Charge Enterprises on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FullNet Communications

FullNet Communications, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers mass notification services using text messages and automated telephone calls; carrier-neutral equipment colocation services; Internet access services; web hosting and related services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; and voice and data solutions. The company was formerly known as CEN-COM of Oklahoma, Inc. and changed its name to FullNet Communications, Inc. in December 1995. FullNet Communications, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Charge Enterprises

Charge Enterprises Inc. operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Telecommunications. The Infrastructure segment offers broadband and wireless, electrical contracting, electric vehicle charging, and fleet services. The Telecommunications segment provides internet-protocol-based and time-division multiplexing access for transport of long-distance voice and data minutes; domestic switching and related peripheral equipment services, and carrier-grade routers and switches for internet and circuit-based services, as well as connection of voice calls and data services. The company was formerly known as TransWorld Holdings Inc and changed its name to Charge Enterprises, Inc. in January 2021. Charge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in New York, New York. On March 7, 2024, Charge Enterprises, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

