Reviewing The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG) & Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD)

The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG) and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The Seibels Bruce Group and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Seibels Bruce Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 3 7 1 2.82

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $46.89, suggesting a potential downside of 12.62%. Given The Seibels Bruce Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe The Seibels Bruce Group is more favorable than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

94.8% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.4% of The Seibels Bruce Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

The Seibels Bruce Group has a beta of 3.8, indicating that its share price is 280% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Seibels Bruce Group and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 12.24% 16.39% 3.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Seibels Bruce Group and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $1.09 billion 1.97 $85.98 million $3.28 16.36

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Summary

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group beats The Seibels Bruce Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Seibels Bruce Group

(Get Free Report)

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc. provides processing, technology, and claims solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The company offers processing solutions for coastal markets; business process outsourcing; claims administration solutions; information technology outsourcing; and professional services. It also provides technology solutions, such as IPX enterprise insurance suite, CPX claims management system, FNOL first notice of loss, and reinspection processing xpert solutions; and claims solutions, including third party administration, catastrophe management, first notice of loss, multi-line adjusting and examination, reinspection, and subrogation/salvage services. The company was founded in 1869 and is based in Columbia, South Carolina.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

