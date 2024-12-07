REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Position Cut by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,659 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of REX. CWM LLC boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 1,944.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 34.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 95.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,854 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on REX American Resources from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

REX American Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

REX stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $716.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.90. REX American Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $60.78.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.66. REX American Resources had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

REX American Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.