RH (NYSE:RH) Receives $326.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $332.73.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on RH from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of RH stock opened at $376.10 on Wednesday. RH has a 52-week low of $212.43 and a 52-week high of $398.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.44.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $829.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.57, for a total transaction of $707,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total value of $1,484,195.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,016.86. The trade was a 98.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,285 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,935. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 308.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

