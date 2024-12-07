Robin George Williams Acquires 721 Shares of Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) Stock

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) insider Robin George Williams purchased 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 774 ($9.87) per share, for a total transaction of £5,580.54 ($7,114.41).

Shares of CHH stock opened at GBX 775 ($9.88) on Friday. Churchill China plc has a 12 month low of GBX 560 ($7.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,495 ($19.06). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 832.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,022.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of £85.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,111.27, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

