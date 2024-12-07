Robin George Williams Acquires 721 Shares of Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) Stock

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) insider Robin George Williams purchased 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 774 ($9.87) per share, for a total transaction of £5,580.54 ($7,114.41).
Churchill China Price Performance
Shares of CHH stock opened at GBX 775 ($9.88) on Friday. Churchill China plc has a 12 month low of GBX 560 ($7.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,495 ($19.06). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 832.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,022.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of £85.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,111.27, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96.
Churchill China Company Profile
