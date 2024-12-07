Roblox Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 119,441 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 171% compared to the average volume of 44,053 call options.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Trading Up 0.6 %

RBLX opened at $59.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 1.50. Roblox has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $59.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average of $42.08.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 986.36% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $1,279,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,706,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,125,717.05. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $115,639.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 91,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,179.80. This represents a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,038,607 shares of company stock valued at $49,713,872 in the last ninety days. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in Roblox by 168.4% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 62,521 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 26.9% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,044 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 12,971.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 52,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 51,626 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Roblox by 62.0% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 37,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 24.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,942,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Roblox from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roblox from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie increased their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roblox from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Get Our Latest Report on Roblox

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.