Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives $51.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RCKT shares. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 11,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $144,737.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 707,328 shares in the company, valued at $9,230,630.40. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 13,490 shares of company stock valued at $176,045 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 222,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 71,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,521 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 250,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.24. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Get Free Report

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Read More

