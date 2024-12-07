Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$188.00 to C$191.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$181.00 to C$188.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$167.00 to C$176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$167.00 to C$197.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$162.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$176.58.
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 17,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$167.95, for a total transaction of C$2,855,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,198.75. This trade represents a 99.85 % decrease in their position. Insiders have sold a total of 44,918 shares of company stock valued at $7,518,149 in the last 90 days.
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
