Serve Robotics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SERV)

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 20,005 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 158% compared to the average volume of 7,765 call options.
Serve Robotics Price Performance
NASDAQ:SERV opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48. Serve Robotics has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $24.09.
Insider Activity at Serve Robotics
In other Serve Robotics news, CEO Ali Kashani sold 9,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $85,235.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,355,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,425,437.26. This trade represents a 0.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Buckly Jordan sold 64,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $551,976.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 449,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,375.64. The trade was a 12.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,337 shares of company stock worth $690,974. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Serve Robotics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Serve Robotics has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SERV
About Serve Robotics
Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Serve Robotics
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.