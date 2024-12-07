Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $105.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $112.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.29.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $103.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $55.87 and a twelve month high of $116.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.88 and its 200 day moving average is $82.08. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $568,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,884,216.95. This represents a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,021 shares in the company, valued at $18,827,693.97. This trade represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,226,675. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Senator Investment Group LP increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 8,551.1% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 562,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after acquiring an additional 555,737 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 492,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,666,000 after purchasing an additional 145,444 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 457,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,532,000 after buying an additional 242,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,834,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,098,000 after buying an additional 242,179 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

