Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $98.73, but opened at $85.44. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $88.07, with a volume of 1,397,905 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 22,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,192,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,765,957. The trade was a 24.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $353,303.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,829,326.15. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,957 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,306. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 5.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.10.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

