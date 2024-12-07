Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sprinklr from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.70 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.71.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $197.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $1,658,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 514,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,068.63. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 12,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $101,124.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 376,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,455.86. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,480 shares of company stock worth $2,545,967 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 15.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

