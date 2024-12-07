Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $7.70 to $8.50. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Approximately 1,810,677 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 2,311,000 shares.The stock last traded at $8.53 and had previously closed at $8.64.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sprinklr from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $1,658,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 514,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,068.63. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $80,578.53. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 448,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,255.01. The trade was a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 338,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,967 over the last quarter. 30.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 272 Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 309,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 64,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after acquiring an additional 295,638 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 283.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 179,661 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,826,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,311,000 after acquiring an additional 322,318 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

