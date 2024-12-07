Stifel Canada Comments on Dollarama FY2027 Earnings

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Dollarama in a report issued on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry expects that the company will earn $5.08 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 156.46%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cfra upgraded Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$130.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut shares of Dollarama from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$145.00.

Shares of DOL opened at C$142.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$144.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$134.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Dollarama has a one year low of C$89.93 and a one year high of C$152.97. The company has a market cap of C$40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56.

In other Dollarama news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$137.73, for a total transaction of C$275,450.00. Also, Director Nicolas Hien sold 5,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.18, for a total transaction of C$698,490.04. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,697 shares of company stock worth $1,049,979. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.59%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

