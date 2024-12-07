Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,712 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 523% compared to the average daily volume of 435 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRNT. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Verint Systems from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Verint Systems Price Performance

VRNT stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.41. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $38.17.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $210.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.81 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 7,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $185,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 139,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,638.35. This trade represents a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $163,630.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,983.90. This represents a 6.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,811 shares of company stock valued at $874,014. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Quarry LP raised its stake in Verint Systems by 160.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Featured Articles

