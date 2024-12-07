Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 8,562 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 34% compared to the typical volume of 6,405 call options.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTDR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $22.01. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 2.27.
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
