StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Emerson Radio Price Performance
MSN opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Emerson Radio has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.83.
About Emerson Radio
