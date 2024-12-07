Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 82.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,758 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $18,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 60.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.2% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 24.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 256.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.40 target price (down from $72.90) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Super Micro Computer from $65.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $43.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average of $57.88. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $122.90.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

